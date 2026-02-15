45. Baltimore Ravens - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Baltimore Ravens also grab some safety help and take Dillon Thieneman from Oregon at pick 45. For the Ravens, the NFL Draft this year can honestly be where the team drafts for need, as the team is otherwise in a very good spot, and they don’t necessarily have to strain to add talent.

A few tweaks here and there, and the Ravens will be right back in the mix atop the AFC under Jesse Minter, the team’s new head coach.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is a legitimate, game-changing nose tackle prospect and yet another piece of the puzzle along the Buccaneers defensive line. Even with all of the mounting injuries in 2025, the defensive line was the main point of weakness for this team.

The NFC South is still wide open, and General Manager Jason Licht is one of the best in the NFL at finding draft talent, so there is a great chance that the Bucs bring in the necessary draft class in 2026 and return to the playoffs.

47. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker room could be swept away by the free agency market, and the Colts have not really invested a ton into the room in recent years. Now might be the perfect time for that investment, given how many day one and day two linebackers there are for the taking. The Colts grab a good one in Anthony Hill Jr from Texas.

48. Atlanta Falcons - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Falcons do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so the new regime might not have a ton to work with in year one. Atlanta settles on Keith Abney II, a cornerback from Arizona State. Atlanta does have a ton of defensive free agents, and no team can bring back everyone they want