53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The Pittsburgh Steelers stick on the offensive side of the ball and take Elijah Sarratt from Indiana. With the team bringing in Mike McCarthy ashead coach, the smart thing to do would be to invest heavily on this side of the ball.

We can all see that the Steelers can field a competent defense, as that hasn’t been a problem, but until the Steelers get with the times on offense, they’ll continue to top out at 9, 10 wins, and a first-round playoff exit.

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Philadelphia continues the offensive line investment with Chase Bistontis from Texas A&M. With all of the offensive changes that this team has gone through and could go through in 2026, General Manager Howie Roseman has to stay ahead of the game here and be proactive instead of reactive.

Notably, though, the defensive line and secondary could also be a point of emphasis this coming offseason as well.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

Darrell Jackson Jr is the pick for the LA Chargers at the bottom of the second round. With Jesse Minter out the door as the Ravens new head coach, the Chargers should increase the urgency on the defensive side of the ball, as Minter’s scheme was doing a lot of heavy-lifting in LA, as the defense itself really isn’t oozing with as much talent as you might think.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D’Angelo Ponds plays a lot bigger than his size, and he feels like a Jacksonville Jaguar. Jacksonville will have a ton of players hitting free agency and doesn't have a ton of cap space, so this is the time for GM James Gladstone to really show the NFL world that he can become one of the best GMs in the league.

This offseason is one to watch. Adding Ponds to the secondary is not a bad idea.