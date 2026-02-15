17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Taylor Decker could be another notable offensive tackle who decides to hang it up this coming offseason, so the strong Detroit Lions offensive line might be in need of some tackle help. The Lions take Caleb Lomu and get ahead of the game a bit, as they could justify this pick even if Decker comes back for another season.

On paper, the Lions are truly one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

With a dire need at cornerback and the likelihood that a notable quarterback addition comes before the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings can really shore-up remaining roster needs here, as while the team was a bit of a mess in 2025, the roster is otherwise very talented outside of a few positions. Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell and could slide right into the mix for the Vikings in 207 and beyond.

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is by far the best tight end prospect in another strong tight end class. Sadiq isn't the Brock Bowers-caliber prospect we saw years ago, but he's a first-round prospect and does bring some upside as a blocker, and that isn't really something you get a lot from collegiate tight ends making the jump into the NFL.

The Panthers make the pick and continue adding young talent on offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Dallas Cowboys double-dip on defense in our latest mock draft and take Ahkeem Mesidor from Miami after snagging the defensive tackle in Woods from Clemson at pick 12. Dallas fielding a 'good' defense in 2026 would likely result in an NFC East title and the possibility for a deep playoff run.