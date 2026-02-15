21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

At some point, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to bring in a legitimate, young quarterback who has the chance to develop into a potential franchise cornerstone. The Steelers lack to embrace this or a full rebuild will keep them in this middle tier for years to come, but Ty Simpson at pick 21 could be a worthy selection and actually give the team a chance to emerge with an encouraging, young quarterback down the line.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers could address the offensive line multiple times in free agency and still use their first-round pick on a top prospect. Kadyn Proctor is a tackle right now, but he might be someone who kicks inside to guard at the next level. Frankly, the Chargers have a ton of potential solutions along the offensive line, and it's simply inexcusable if the front office can't figure something out here.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Another team taking offensive line in Round 1, the Philadelphia Eagles might also have a dire need here, as both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson could both retire this offseason, and that would create two gaping holes along a once-elite offensive line.

Monroe Freeling is yet another tackle prospect with a Round 1 grade who might have to kick inside to guard, but either way, this pick makes sense.

24. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Now addressing the defensive line after addressing the offense earlier, the Browns settle on Caleb Banks, who might have the highest potential of any defensive line prospect in the entire draft. Cleveland has added a ton of talent in Round 1 of our latest mock draft.