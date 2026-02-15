Chicago sends Pick 25 and 2027 1st-Round Pick to Las Vegas for DE Maxx Crosby

25. Las Vegas Raiders - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Chicago Bears make the first major, blockbuster move of this mock draft and send two first-round picks to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, a disgruntled defensive superstar who is clearly in need of a fresh start. The Bears part with pick 25 this year and a 2027 first-round pick as well, landing a top-5 pass-rusher in the NFL and a player in Crosby who also is stout against the run.

This would be a best-case scenario for Chicago, as the defensive line is the team's weakest unit, but they could fix it with one of the very best in the league. The Raiders use their second first-rounder and give Mendoza some help on offense, snagging Denzel Boston from Washington.

26. Buffalo Bills - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills have a major trade in the works as well, but for now, they stand pat in Round 1 in our latest mock and get some much-needed defensive line, help, taking Cashius Howell from Texas A&M. The notable defensive line additions that Brandon Beane made last offseason didn't really work out.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers had one of the more limp and uninspiring defensive lines in football in 2025. That is bound to change this offseason, as San Fran will not only add some pass-rushing help in free agency, but they could dip into the NFL Draft and take Kayden McDonald, further fortifying a once-weak unit.

28. Houston Texans - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Houston is one more quality starter along the offensive line from fielding a strong unit. Ed Ingram played well at guard in 2025, but he was thoroughly average and is a free agent, so the Texans could replace him with a likely immediate upgrade in Vega Ioane from Penn State. Ioane plays with an incredibly nasty edge and is your favorite guard's favorite guard.