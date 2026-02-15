33. New York Jets - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Jets continue stacking talent in our latest mock draft and are now looking to the secondary to take Brandon Cisse from South Carolina. Cisse has 10 passes defended over his final two years in college, and with the Jets having traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, you can bet that General Manager Darren Mougey is looking to add a good bit of talent to this unit in the offseason.

34. Arizona Cardinals - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

The Cardinals take Omar Cooper Jr from Indiana and stack the offense with more talent. It's unfortunately a tough situation for the Cards, as there might not be an easy way out until years down the line. If nothing else, the 2027 NFL Draft is projected to be stacked at the quarterback position, so the front office could simply load up the roster as much as possible in hopes that a franchise quarterback is available to them next year.

35. Tennessee Titans - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Tennessee continues to position themselves in a breakout spot for 2026. The Titans take Christen Miller from Georgia at pick 35, and it's important to remember that the Titans are also flush with cap space in 2026, so this front office could really make some sweeping changes. Cam Ward has to be the center focus of this coming offseason.

36. Las Vegas Raiders - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Raiders sent Crosby to the Bears earlier in this mock draft but have actually had an offensive-focus in this mock draft. They take Emmanuel Pregnon at pick 36 and have used all three picks thus far on the offensive side of the ball, something that could end up paying off big-time in a year or so.