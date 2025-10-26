2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

21. Buffalo Bills - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

It’s not been a great season for the Buffalo Bills thus far. Not only have they been dealing with some injuries, but the offense hasn’t been quite as good as it was last year, and the defense is turning into a total liability.

Losing two games in a row heading into their bye, Buffalo hopes to get back on track with a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, but even if they were to win that game, which feels likely, Buffalo’s roster issues won’t just go away overnight.

The secondary has been a spore spot for multiple years now, and we’ve got to be honest about Brandon Beane, their GM; he’s really struggled to maxmize this roster around Josh Allen in the NFL Draft in recent years.

And if Buffalo fails to get over the hump in the playoffs, I would not be shocked if both Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were not retained in 2026.

22. Seattle Seahawks - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

One team I was wrong about coming into the 2025 NFL Season was the Seattle Seahawks. They’ve turned out to be one of the most balanced teams in the NFL and are on the right track for the future.

They could go a number of different directions in the 2026 NFL Draft. I could see them targeting an interior offensive lineman, perhaps another cornerback, or maybe even a wide receiver.

It’s wise for teams to build on their strengths, and one of the Seahawks’ strengths is throwing the ball, so GM John Schneider could continue fielding a top passing attack if he snagged Chris Bell from Louisville in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

All of the Seahawks, LA Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are 5-2 in the NFC West.