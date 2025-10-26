2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

31. Dallas Cowboys - AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

With their second first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys grab AJ Harris from Penn State and continue to add talent to their secondary. It’s been a year to forget for the Cowboys’ defense, especially on the backend, but the secondary is quite talented.

The injuries have been a lot to overcome, and they haven’t really been able to overcome them this year. Jerry Jones, however, may be on the right track with his two defensive selections in this mock draft.

To his credit, trading Micah Parsons does allow them to allocate resources more efficiently throughout the rest of the team, and they did get a ton of cap relief.

Trading Parsons might not be as bad an idea as many of us think it is right now. Dallas also typically does well in the NFL Draft, so there’s a realistic chance that both Sonny Styles and AJ Harris are viable NFL players.

Dallas goes defense with both of their first-round selections in our latest mock draft.

32. Indianapolis Colts - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Indianapolis Colts grab CJ Allen with the final pick in the first round, and there is really a lot to unpack with this team. On paper, the Colts had a very strong roster before the season, but not many of us expected the team to be very good.

Turns out, Daniel Jones might be a functional QB after all and just needed to be in a stable situation. All of a sudden, Indy is 6-1, has the best record in the NFL, and is strong on both sides of the ball. However, it’s easy to see how the defense could use a bit more help.

The Colts might just have the best and deepest offense in the NFL. It’s littered with draft picks, and Chris Ballard’s vision might finally be coming to fruition. Indy would be wise to approach the 2026 NFL Draft focused on adding more talent to their weaker unit, so I would actually be a bit shocked if they didn’t go defense here.