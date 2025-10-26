2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

3. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Over the last 19 games for Auburn, pass-rusher Keldric Faulk has racked up 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks, so he gets in the backfield pretty regularly for the Tigers. The New Orleans Saints also might not be sold on a QB this high, as second-year QB Spencer Rattler has absolutely made a leap this year and might end up being someone the Saints could build around in 2026 and beyond.

A major issue with the Saints right now is that this team simply isn't very talented, and first-year head coach Kellen Moore hasn't had a ton of time to leave his mark on this franchise. Furthermore, the Saints do have a rookie QB in Tyler Shough on the roster, so we might instead see this team trying to boost a hugely important position in today's NFL and see if one of their QBs can make a huge jump in 2026.

GM Mickey Loomis is also someone I don't necessarily think will be there next year, as it might simply be time for some new blood.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Tennessee Titans were the first team to fire their head coach this season, so we already know they'll have a new regime in the coming months. On paper, the Titans are missing a ton of talent on either side of the ball and absolutely aren't taking a QB, so they could be in line to grab the best non-QB or best non-QB on offense.

Jordyn Tyson has a no. 1 WR profile and could be a huge weapon for Cam Ward, who has definitely struggled in his rookie season, but he's not throwing to very talented receivers, so GM Mike Borgonzi has to get this position situated.