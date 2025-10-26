2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

15. Los Angeles Rams - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams feature one of the best and most well-rounded rosters in the NFL. At 5-2 heading into Week 8, the Rams figure to be in the mix for the NFC West title and even the top seed in the NFL playoffs.

One thing this franchise has done insanely well in recent years is hit on players in the NFL Draft, especially along the defensive line, but it might be time to address a different position. Avieon Terrell is one of the top CB prospects in the country and could be yet another young player that Les Snead and Sean McVay hit on.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an insanely high level, and it really doesn’t feel like he’s going to decline anytime soon, so the Rams should keep their foot on the gas and continue stacking talent. Terrell is the pick with the 15th overall selection, and this pick originally belonged to the Atlanta Falcons, so the Rams are stocked with two first-round picks next April.

16. Carolina Panthers - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Don’t look now, but the Carolina Panthers are 4-3 entering Week 8, and it seems like both sides of the ball are coming together. It’s too early to crown this team anything, but head coach Dave Canales really appears to be building something here.

I do still have some concerns about QB Bryce Young, but he could continue to stack strong performances and make those concerns die down. As the Panthers progress through the rest of the season and turn to the offseason, one area they could address is getting better at creating pressure.

With just 11 sacks through seven games in 2025, Ejiro Evero’s unit needs more talented players. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown leads the team with three sacks. The Panthers do have some young pass-rushers, but this team could find itself at a hugely important season in 2026, so they might have to field a winning, playoff-caliber team.

The Panthers grab LT Overton from Alabama in this first-round mock draft.