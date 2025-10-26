2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

17. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love could be a difference-maker for the Kansas City Chiefs. All of a sudden, after a shaky 0-2 start, the Chiefs are staring down a 5-3 record after Week 8 concludes, and QB Patrick Mahomes is playing quite well. With Rashee Rice back in the picture and a healthy offensive unit, Kansas City could be back to their old ways.

Winners of the AFC three years in a row now, they look to make it four and capture their fourth Super Bowl title since the 2019 NFL Season, but at the end of the day, this roster is a bit flawed, and let’s not pretend that it isn’t.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are doing a lot of heavy-lifting for this team, as the defense could use some talent, and there is a need for another weapon. Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame could be that missing piece. He’s averaged over six yards per carry across his career and has 26 touchdown runs since the start of last season.

18. Chicago Bears - Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Chicago Bears seem to be building something sustainable under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, but the pass rush could use a boost, and GM Ryan Poles really has to keep this solid roster building up. The Bears have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and it’s honestly to a point where Poles can go into this next NFL Draft and hone in on roster needs rather than grabbing the best player available.

The Bears need to get to the QB at a higher level if they hope to take that next step into contention, and at this current pace here in 2025, Chicago could earn a Wild Card seed in the playoffs.

And if that does happen, we can all guess what kind of chatter might be surrounding this team in the 2026 NFL Offseason. The Bears grab Matayo Uiagalelei at pick 18 in this mock draft and might just see this rebuild peak in 2026.