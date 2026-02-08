2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Carolina Panthers were one of only a couple of teams this past season to not have a single tight end rank in the top 32 at the position in terms of total receiving yards this past season. Tommy Tremble is a solid all-around player at the position, but this Panthers offense lacks a true threat in the passing game at that position.

Kenyon Sadiq was outstanding this past year for Oregon, and even though the Panthers have gone heavy investing in the offensive side of the ball in recent draft classes, you can’t pass on a talent like this when Bryce Young’s development and progression are hanging in the balance.

With Sadiq in the mix, you have a group of skill players that most teams around the league would really envy. Tetairoa McMillan had a great rookie season, Jalen Coker is emerging, and the backfield took a huge step forward for this team in 2025. A tight end like Sadiq is the missing piece.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Dallas Cowboys, as we previously mentioned, have needs at every level of the defense. They made the trade last year to get Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, taking the interior defensive line off the board here in the 1st round (in all likelihood).

They still need help off the edge, in a big way, but they could also look at cornerbacks and safeties here. After taking Sonny Styles earlier in this mock draft, the Cowboys set their sights on upgrading in the trenches.

Akheem Mesidor had an amazing year for Miami this past season as they rolled to the National Championship Game, racking up 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. One of the only reasons why he’s not projected to go higher is the fact that he was a six-year player at the college level, so he’ll enter the NFL with the expectation that he hits the ground running.