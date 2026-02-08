2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

Get an athletic big man in the building for the 49ers and let him cook in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme. The 49ers have been in need of spending a high draft choice in the tackle position for quite some time, and now might be the best time for them to pull the trigger on someone.

Trent Williams can’t play forever. At least, we think Trent Williams can’t play forever. At some point, the best tackle of his generation is going to call it quits, and the 49ers have to have a plan in place. They have simply invested far too much in Brock Purdy to not have their bases covered there.

Caleb Lomu is a bit raw compared to other tackles in this class, and he needs to develop some better core strength to hold up against all types of rushers at the next level, but he’s got long-time starter written all over him.

28. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

The Houston Texans have a pretty straightforward appraoch when it comes to this top pick: Go after a big man.

It doesn’t really matter if the Texans go after an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman here, because they’re going to need both, and they have another pick just 10 short spots away. They’ll be able to get two of their top targets within this pick range or maybe even trade up if there’s someone they really like.

But they don’t have to look far beyond their own backyard for Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter, yet another Red Raider going in the first couple of rounds of this mock draft (spoiler alert). His pass rush arsenal is still developing, but when it comes to playing against the run, maintaining leverage, and shedding offensive linemen, he’s already pro-ready.