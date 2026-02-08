2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

29. Los Angeles Rams: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

If you’re the Los Angeles Rams, you’ve got to be doing everything you possibly can to capitalize on the Matthew Stafford era, however long it lasts. And it’s tremendously helpful to know this early in the offseason process that Stafford is, in fact, coming back for another season.

The Rams can plan accordingly this offseason, and one area that’s going to have to be addressed is the right tackle spot. Rob Havenstein has been the longtime starter there at the right tackle for the Rams, and he’s a trusted player at a crucial spot. But even if he comes back, he’ll be turning 34 in May and the Rams have to have a plan in place for when he does hang up the cleats.

Blake Miller has been a starter at right tackle for Clemson and is rising in the pre-draft process already. He could be a Day 1 player if the Rams need him to be.

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

For a team that has had one of the best defenses in the NFL the last handful of seasons, you might think the Broncos would shift their focus to the offensive side of the ball for a pick or two in the 1st round. The last time the Broncos used a first-round pick on an offensive player – other than Bo Nix – was Jerry Jeudy back in 2020.

But the defense has needs going forward as well, and we saw how important it was this past season for that unit to be operating at its peak ability all season long. The linebacker position has been one short-term fix after another for the Broncos. Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are pending free agents, while there are some early rumblings the team could move on from 2025 free agent pickup Dre Greenlaw after a disappointing year.

CJ Allen is one player from this draft class who just screams consistency and would be a great culture fit for this Denver team.