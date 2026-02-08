2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Just like the Chicago Bears might want to look back at their 2024 notes on Peter Woods, the New England Patriots might want to look back at their 2024 notes on his teammate, TJ Parker. Parker exploded in the 2024 season with 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and a whopping six forced fumbles. He was a one-man wrecking crew for Clemson in 2024 but took a step back in 2025.

It’s important to question why that happened as opposed to just assuming that he’s fallen off the map as an NFL prospect completely. Maybe in a best-case scenario, you’ve got yourself a poor man’s Bradley Chubb here. And with a coach like Mike Vrabel, you have to assume that he will reach his ceiling as a player.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seattle Seahawks have done such a great job in recent years of drafting and developing talent on both sides of the ball. They’ve reset and reloaded a roster that was a Super Bowl contender with almost a completely different group of 53 guys a handful of years ago, a different coaching staff, etc.

One of the areas of this roster that appears poised for a bit of a makeover in the 2026 offseason is the cornerback position, where Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are both set to become free agents. The same is true for safety Coby Bryant.

Seattle will identify fits from this class and find someone capable of stepping into the lineup immediately, and Brandon Cisse looks like a great fit. Although he wasn’t at South Carolina with Nick Emmanwori, you can’t help but think they’d love to dip into that talent pool once again.