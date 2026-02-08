2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets take a risk on QB in full 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

35. Tennessee Titans: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

37. New York Giants: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

38. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

39. Cleveland Browns: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

42. New Orleans Saints: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

44. New York Jets: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

45. Baltimore Ravens: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

48. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

49. Minnesota Vikings: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

50. Detroit Lions: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

51. Carolina Panthers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

52. Green Bay Packers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

57. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

58. San Francisco 49ers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

59. Houston Texans: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

60. Buffalo Bills: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

61. Los Angeles Rams: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

62. Denver Broncos: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

63. New England Patriots: Brian Parker II, OT, Duke

64. Seattle Seahawks: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

We start off the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft with a bang, as the New York Jets spend a pick on Ty Simpson. And the thinking behind this one is very similar to the thinking behind the Tyler Shough pick for the Saints last year.

You are getting a guy in Simpson who lacks in-game experience, but certainly doesn't lack talent. He's got the chops to play at the NFL level, but the sample size on him is just not there compared to other recent prospects. This is the point in the draft where you can afford to take the risk, especially with as many picks as the Jets have in the next couple of drafts.

We also have a number of teams making their first pick in this mock draft scenario, and I love the Colts keeping Elijah Sarratt in the state of Indiana as well as the Falcons keeping Zachariah Branch in Georgia. You do a little fan service and address your need for more playmakers in the process.