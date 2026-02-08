2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets take a risk on QB in full 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
35. Tennessee Titans: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
37. New York Giants: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
38. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
39. Cleveland Browns: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
42. New Orleans Saints: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
44. New York Jets: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
45. Baltimore Ravens: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
48. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
49. Minnesota Vikings: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
50. Detroit Lions: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
51. Carolina Panthers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
52. Green Bay Packers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
57. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
58. San Francisco 49ers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
59. Houston Texans: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
60. Buffalo Bills: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
61. Los Angeles Rams: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
62. Denver Broncos: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
63. New England Patriots: Brian Parker II, OT, Duke
64. Seattle Seahawks: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
We start off the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft with a bang, as the New York Jets spend a pick on Ty Simpson. And the thinking behind this one is very similar to the thinking behind the Tyler Shough pick for the Saints last year.
You are getting a guy in Simpson who lacks in-game experience, but certainly doesn't lack talent. He's got the chops to play at the NFL level, but the sample size on him is just not there compared to other recent prospects. This is the point in the draft where you can afford to take the risk, especially with as many picks as the Jets have in the next couple of drafts.
We also have a number of teams making their first pick in this mock draft scenario, and I love the Colts keeping Elijah Sarratt in the state of Indiana as well as the Falcons keeping Zachariah Branch in Georgia. You do a little fan service and address your need for more playmakers in the process.
