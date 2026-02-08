2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

As you’ll see throughout the course of this 2026 NFL mock draft, the Texas Tech defense was absolutely loaded with prospects this past season. And the best of the bunch might very well be David Bailey when it’s all said and done. After playing three seasons at Stanford, Bailey was considered one of the top recruits in the country this past year, and he showed out in a big way.

He had 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in an absolutely dominant year. One of the top traits Bailey brings to the table, and why he’s ascending to this point is the fact that he has 8 forced fumbles over the last two seasons, 10 forced fumbles in his college career combined.

The Arizona Cardinals need to reset at the foundation of the roster, and getting a premier edge rusher prospect like this would be huge.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Titans have built a really strong foundation over the last year. General manager Mike Borgonzi didn’t exactly inherit the best possible situation, but he pushed a lot of the right buttons. Getting Cam Ward was obviously a great pick for this team, even though his rookie year wasn’t perfect, he made progress week after week.

When you look at the state of the Titans’ roster right now, it’s clear that they need upgrades at a lot of spots, but the presence of coaches like Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll will really help with the utilization of these young guys on both sides of the ball.

Rueben Bain might not be the type of edge prospect you usually see this high in the draft, but he’s going to be a really solid and consistent pro.