2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Giants: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The New York Giants have a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but almost none of them come without major question marks at this point. And those question marks all have to do with injuries.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is at the forefront of that with concussions becoming an issue this past season, and the team really needs to make sure he adjusts his play style at least a little bit.

With Dart entering year two, the Giants have to surround him with more talent. Malik Nabers will be coming back from injury, as will Cam Skattebo, but the Giants could lose Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency. This past season emphasized this team’s need for more weapons at receiver and Makai Lemon is emerging as the potential WR1 from this class.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns have needs at nearly every position group offensively. It’ll be interesting to see what the team decides to do with the quarterback position, but this isn’t the 2024 NFL Draft. This isn’t a loaded class, by any stretch, so they are going to need to do whatever it takes to set the table for the next quarterback.

And whoever ends up playing quarterback for this Browns team would probably love throwing to Carnell Tate. The Browns need to revamp their offensive line as well, but the receiver position was a disaster last year. Jerry Jeudy is not a WR1, and Tate has both the hands and route tree to be a high-volume WR1 at the next level.