2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The job has only just begun for new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. With Hafley having defensive roots (and defensive backfield roots, at that), the no-brainer scenario here is to focus on the cornerback position. And you can’t deny that someone like Mansoor Delane or Jermod McCoy would be a great pickup for the Dolphins here.

But to raise the floor of your team, you need to raise the level of your trench play. And getting Spencer Fano, who might be the best offensive lineman in this class, would be huge to start revamping that offense as a whole. The Dolphins run the ball well, if nothing else, and getting a road grader like Fano could help them keep that train chugging along.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

What we saw from the Dallas Cowboys this past season was a desperate need for any type of defensive help whatsoever. The Cowboys would probably love to land a one-for-one replacement for Micah Parsons with this pick, but this is not the draft class for that. The reality is, they don’t just need help off the edge.

They need help everywhere.

And while he plays maybe the most non-premium of defensive positions, Sonny Styles could upgrade the Dallas defense substantially. He’s got a huge frame, versatility playing in coverage or attacking the line of scrimmage, and he’s a converted safety with top-tier athletic traits. He would be a great building block for Dallas.