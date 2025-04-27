2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings have had one of the best rosters in the entire league over the last handful of years and they are going to need to keep their running game operating at a high level to make sure young quarterback JJ McCarthy has the most success possible. The running back class in 2026 doesn’t appear to be the same type of quality talent as what we have seen here in 2025, but the Vikings have a chance here to get the top guy off the board.

Jeremiyah Love has only started scratching the surface of how great he can be and he averaged nearly seven yards per carry last year for the Golden Domers. This could be the ideal handoff type of situation from Aaron Jones after the 2025 season.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

For two straight years, there have been rumors about the Rams trying to trade up for weapons in the NFL Draft. They didn’t get to move up for Brock Bowers in 2024, and they didn’t get to move up for Tetairoa McMillan in 2025. Will they finally get themselves a first-round offensive weapon in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Earlier in this mock draft scenario, we had the Rams going after UCLA transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and they could land him a premier talent at the wide receiver position here later in the first round. I love the idea of Sean McVay and the Rams really hitting the reset button on their offensive core after this year, hopefully seeing the youngsters hitting the ground running.