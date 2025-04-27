2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

One of the most interesting storylines to follow this year, once again, is going to be the future of Kansas City Chiefs legend Travis Kelce, a future NFL Hall of Fame tight end who could be entering his final year in the league. The future of Kelce has been a question mark for the last couple of years as Kelce enters his mid-30s, and it won’t be long before the Chiefs start doing something about it.

Especially if Kelce retires next year, this kind of a pick would make sense, but even if he decides to play again in 2026, the Chiefs could get the heir apparent integrated into their offense.

30. Baltimore Ravens: David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

When in doubt, never feel like you have enough pass rushers in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens are another team who always just lets the NFL Draft come to them, and we see them get steal after steal year after year. Maybe that’s why they’re always playing deep into the season. The Ravens used a second-round pick on Mike Green in this year’s draft, but nobody knows how that is going to pan out with some of the off-field issues that caused Green to fall to the Ravens in the first place.

No matter what, taking a guy with versatility to play off the ball or rush the passer is never a bad idea, and David Bailey would bring another toosly player to that Baltimore defensive front.