2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

3. Tennessee Titans: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Tennessee Titans took quarterback Cam Ward with the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and because their roster is not nearly as bad as they wound up playing last year, I don’t think they’re going to be back in this spot. If they are, they have to take another premium position and get more building blocks for the roster. Mike Borgonzi follows up the Cam Ward pick with a dominant EDGE player in TJ Parker who had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles last season.

I'm not sure the Titans are going to be able to duplicate the kind of success we saw from the Commanders after selecting Jayden Daniels last year, but you never know when we're going to see an absolute resurgence from a last place team.

4. New York Jets: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in the 2025 offseason and they are obviously hoping that is a dart throw that ends up working out. But if they find themselves back in the top five of the NFL Draft next offseason, they are going to be hunting for a true franchise quarterback for new head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

There are some folks out there who believe Nussmeier is the top QB in this upcoming class, and he would be rejoining his old LSU teammate, Mason Taylor, with the Jets.

This was not the draft class for the Jets to push all their chips to the middle of the table on a quarterback, but they will undoubtedly be doing their homework all throughout the 2025 season on next year's class so they're ready in this type of situation.