2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

5. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The New England Patriots have focused the 2025 NFL Draft on supporting and surrounding Drake May, and understandably so. They shift their focus in the 2026 NFL Draft to the defensive side of the ball and take a potentially disruptive player to move all over the formation on the defensive front. Keldric Faulk is one of the most exciting pass rushers in the country. He had seven sacks last season and is just scratching the surface of his potential.

We'll find out after the season if New England has a finished product on the offensive side of the ball, but Mike Vrabel is going to want to start loading up on the other side of the ball and asking Drake Maye to raise the other boats in the harbor in his third season.

Why are the Dallas Cowboys going to be picking this high in the 2026 NFL Draft? Well, don’t blame me for this one. Remember, we are using Pro Football Focus’ power rankings for this draft order. I could have taken creative liberties and moved the Cowboys further down the order, but the NFL is unpredictable.

Here, the Cowboys land the player many believe to be the one true can’t-miss guy in next year’s class. Caleb Downs is a safety who could help elevate any roster in the league with his elite instincts and ability to attack the line of scrimmage (4 INTs, 12 TFL in two years of college football).

If the Cowboys are actually picking this high, it'll be interesting to see what the future would hold for Dak Prescott. There's no way they would be this bad without some major roster ramifications.