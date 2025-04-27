2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

The Cleveland Browns went after a quarterback earlier in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and they take advantage of the spoils from their trade with the Jaguars by snagging the player who could be the top cornerback in the 2026 class: Malik Muhammad. The Texas cornerback hasn’t had the type of ball production you love to see out of CB1 types but he’s got all of the attributes for a major breakthrough year in 2025.

The Browns are in a position right now where they need to add as many building blocks as possible and there are so many directions they could go with two top-10 picks in 2026.

10. Indianapolis Colts: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

The Indianapolis Colts are in a really unique position as we enter the 2025 offseason. They are a roster that has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball but they have a major and lingering question mark at the quarterback position. Is this a make-or-break year for Anthony Richardson, or will they be more patient? Will Daniel Jones seize his opportunity and stick?

The reality is, if they are picking in the top 10 next year, the quarterback position will be a big reason why. Opinions are very split on Carson Beck but a year at Miami did wonders for Cam Ward. Maybe it will do the same for Beck.