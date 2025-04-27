2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Just to prepare all Dolphins fans out there, I’m going to be extremely critical of this team all throughout the 2025 offseason. We obviously see that the Dolphins are capable of being a really good team when everyone is healthy, but this coming season is going to be extremely telling of the future of this roster and which players will actually remain building blocks. Tua Tagovailoa will be in focus, but the pieces around him have become equally concerning if not even more so.

This team is very much in a state of transition and could be headed for a major renovation in 2026. Offensive line will be needed.

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Los Angeles Chargers picking 12th in the 2026 NFL Draft, or anywhere near this spot, would likely mean this team suffered some sort of catastrophic injury or caught the injury bug. They are nowhere near this bad of a roster and this is a hot take from Pro Football Focus on their power rankings.

With that said, this is where they are picking in our mock draft and they would probably love to snag Caleb Banks for their roster right now if they could. He’s 6-foot-7 with the ability to float all over the defensive front and cause havoc.

After letting go of Nick Bosa this offseason as well as interior lineman Poona Ford, that area of the roster could be an intense focus in 2026.