2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

13. New York Giants: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

PFF is obviously expecting the Giants to take a huge leap in the 2025 season with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart likely splitting some time at the QB position this coming season. I can see the vision for this team playing out as the Giants absolutely nailed the 2024 NFL Draft and they’ve done well again in 2025.

The sting of losing Saquon Barkley and cutting Daniel Jones midseason still hurts, but this Giants roster is a picture slowly coming into frame. If they can get some more help on the offensive line, they could be in business for the long haul.

Kadyn Proctor isn't Travis Hunter, but he's almost big enough as a player to be a two-for-one. If the Giants want to get bigger and more physical on the offensive line, this guy will get the job done.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Miller, DL, Georgia

The Arizona Cardinals might have taken Walter Nolen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but that’s not going to prevent this team from going after more help in the pass rush department. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon just watched his old team in Philadelphia win the Super Bowl without blitzing a single time.

He’s going to be like an inspired artist working alongside GM Monti Ossenfort. I was sure the Cardinals would go with the best Bulldog available to prove imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but I might have been a year early.