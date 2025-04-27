2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens with the Cincinnati Bengals this coming season after just a terrible year defensively. They obviously are reloading from the top down on that side of the ball, and are going to be continually looking for pieces.

Even after taking Demetrius Knight in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bengals could get a lot of use out of someone like Ohio State’s Sonny Styles, who can play off the ball, rush the passer, and play a QB spy role. He could be a fun chess piece for Al Golden.

18. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have flirted with the idea of taking a quarterback early on for years now. If they miss the playoffs in 2025, it could be the end of the line for Matthew Stafford as their QB1. The Rams have a chance to move on to a new era with a player who is already making his way out to LA this year, Nico Iamaleava.

Although there’s some controversy surrounding his exit from Tennessee, this guy has the goods and was a big-time recruit at the position. He could still be a very coveted player in next year’s draft cycle. He has a big-time arm, athleticism, and if the environment at UCLA is what he's expecting it to be, then his 2026 NFL Draft stock is going to absolutely soar over the next 10 months.