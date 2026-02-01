2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Carolina Panthers were a losing football team this year, and actually finished the season two games under .500, but they also won the NFC South and hosted a playoff game, so there’s that. The Panthers are an interesting team - you cannot deny the strides this team took under the second year of Dave Canales’ tenure, but the QB position is still a question mark.

The Panthers did pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option, so he’ll likely be back in 2026 and perhaps 2027, but the Panthers do need to do some QB homework this offseason. With Ty Simpson off the board, though, Carolina pivots to Kenyon Sadiq, the best TE prospect in the class.

Sadiq can block and is an elite receiving threat, making him a day one starter at a key position. The big picture with the Panthers is how Young looks in year four. He played the best football of his career in 2025, but he was average, at best, so there is a lot that still needs to be done.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered the defensive line earlier at pick 12 with Peter Woods. They now pivot to the secondary and add Avieon Terrell, the brother of Atlanta Falcons’ CB AJ Terrell. The younger Terrell could have the ability to play in the slot and play on the boundary in the secondary, which is coveted versatility.

The Cowboys also have a notable hole at CB with the departure of Trevon Diggs. Overall, the Dallas defense has potential, but reinforcements are desperately needed. Two first-round picks being inserted into this defense could be some exceptional change for the present and for the long-term.

However, with some offensive free agents, the Cowboys might look to the other side of the ball at some point in Round 1.