2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

27. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The San Francisco 49ers, once again, got dealt a huge blow with injuries this season. Despite all of the mounting injuries, which included Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy at the beginning of the season, the Niners were within one game of clinching the top seed in the NFC.

All things considered, it was a massively successful year despite the early playoff exit and the injuries. Kyle Shanahan is going to receive a ton of Coach of the Year votes for 2025. Overall, though, the injuries hit the Niners nearly every season, which isn’t ideal.

Something has to change. For now, though, the players can focus on getting healthy, and San Francisco can focus on stacking as much talent as possible. This team could go in a number of directions here in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Caleb Banks is a great DT prospect and could be an awesome addition to the DL.

A main reason why the 49ers were able to make it to the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2023 was because of stacked defensive lines. They should continue that mindset here in 2026 and snag a first-round DT prospect.

28. Houston Texans - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

If I’m the Houston Texans, I am taking a long, hard look at the QB situation. CJ Stroud has largely been average since the breakout season back in 2023 as a rookie. He was atrocious in the AFC Divisional Round against the New England Patriots.

For now, the Texans should at least begin sniffing around potential long-term replacements, perhaps taking a stab at a rookie QB in the middle of the 2026 NFL Draft, but in the meantime, the front office should look to continue building on a strength, which is the defense.

CJ Allen is an old-school linebacker and a seamless fit for DeMeco Ryans and that defense. The Texans did win 12 games in 2025 and still appear to be in a great spot, but continuing to field a top defense and perhaps sniffing around the QB class is what this team has to focus on this offseason.