2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

31. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

What a year it’s been for the New England Patriots. One season after being one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Patriots are playing for a Super Bowl title in just one week. Mike Vrabel has done a masterful job and is likely going to win the Coach of the Year award this year, and he should.

The Pats have played with house money a good bit this season, though - the roster itself is good, but it’s nothing special. The offensive line still needs work, another weapon on offense is needed, and the pass rush could be beefed up a tad.

I would be shocked if the Patriots weren’t hyper-aggressive next offseason in filling their remaining roster needs. TJ Parker at pick 31 is some nice value for the Patriots. Last offseason, one of their biggest moves was signing Harold Landry. They also got a breakout year from K’Lavon Chaisson, so there’s that.

But it’s clear an investment is needed off the edge, so Parker is the pick at 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Seattle Seahawks also get in on some of the pass-rushing fun and snag Cashius Howell from Texas A&M at pick 31. The Seahawks have ridden an explosive defense and an electric offense to the Super Bowl, and I do believe they win that in a week.

Seattle should continue building on its strength and add another pass-rusher to the rotation for Mike Macdonald. Over his final three seasons in college, Howell racked up 33 tackles for loss and 25 sacks, so having that kind of college production has to be enticing for the Seattle Seahawks front office.

However, if a pass-rusher isn’t the pick here, the Seahawks could look to fill in another spot along the interior offensive line, add another wide receiver, or search for more help in the secondary, as that unit does have some notable free agents in 2026, and the WR room is rather top-heavy with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.