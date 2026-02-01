2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

13. Los Angeles Rams - Francos Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Los Angeles Rams will need to do some homework along the offensive line this coming offseason, and Francis Mauigoa makes a lot of sense for them right now. The Rams actually own the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick thanks to a trade during the 2025 NFL Draft.

LA also got quite close to the Super Bowl this year and might not have many more years of prime Matthew Stafford, who should run away with the NFL MVP award this year. The Rams should prioritize maximizing what they have left with Stafford while also turning an eye to the future.

If this team took a stab on a rookie QB at some point in 2026, it would not at all be a surprise. Mauigoa is likely a day one starter at right tackle for the Rams to keep that unit trending in the right direction. LA is also picking later on in the first round, as they still have their own first-round pick and do have a need in the secondary.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Baltimore Ravens need to keep chipping away along the defensive line, so they snag Keldric Faulk from Auburn at pick 14. The Ravens pass-rush has not had a legitimate 'dude' in a while, and that has to change.

Being able to create pressue on opposing quarterbacks is one of the foundational pieces of a winning football team, and with a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter now in the building, the Ravens chances at going defense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft surely increased.

This would be a wise move for Baltimore. The team also has some needs along the offensive line, as they could pursue some guard help at some point in the offseason. Adding another WR could be on the table as well, but they prioritize the trenches here at pick 14.