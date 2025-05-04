2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

19. Pittsburgh Steelers - Eli Holstein, QB, Pittsburgh

The most Steelers thing ever would be them again using a first-round pick on another Pittsburgh QB. They do that here in this NFL mock draft with Eli Holstein, who began his career at Alabama. The Pittsburgh Steelers did use a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Will Howard, so they at least took a swing on someone, but it’s not likely that Howard makes it in the NFL as a franchise passer.

Historically, late-round QBs do not. The Steelers may also still be holding out hope that Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with them, but even if he does, them picking 19th overall would still be on the table.

Pittsburgh has to figure out the QB position if they want to get out of this rut of winning nine or 10 games and losing in the Wild Card Round. Perhaps Eli Holstein can be that answer for them.

20. Denver Broncos - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

With seven tackles for loss and 76 total tackles in 2024 for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Deontae Lawson could find himself hearing his name called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos might just be a fit. Their defensive line could actually be a huge priority for them next offseason with the expected free agents, but they did draft two young DL pieces in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The linebacking unit could use some young talent, as their projected starters are Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw, who they signed in free agency. Greenlaw could be here for a few years, but he does come with an injury history.

The Broncos could put the finishing touches on another elite defense with Deontae Lawson at pick 20 in the 2026 NFL Draft.