2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

I don’t know about you, but I am a bit shocked that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their first-round pick on a wide receiver - they took Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State at pick 19 in the 2025 NFL Draft and have pick 21 in this 2026 NFL mock draft.

Tampa does have more of a long-term question on defense in my opinion, so I went with linebacker CJ Allen from Georgia here. Tampa again won the NFC South in the 2024 NFL Season but did lose in the first round of the playoffs to the Washington Commanders.

I have said this many times - the Buccaneers are a good-not-great team that does need a few high-end players get over the hump and become a legitimate contender in the NFC for years to come.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Los Angeles Chargers used the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on North Carolina running back, Omarion Hampton. They again have the 22nd overall pick in our latest NFL mock draft and will address the defensive side of the ball now with Mansoor Delane, a cornerback from LSU.

The Chargers did add some notable talent to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and while the offense was efficient in 2024, it wasn’t explosive. If LA can field an explosive offense in 2025, it actually might turn the front office’s attention back to the defensive side of the ball, where reinforcements in the secondary could be had.

Delane to the Chargers in this mock draft. LA won 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, more than doubling their win total from 2023. However, they got throttled in the first round of the NFL Playoffs against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.