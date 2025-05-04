2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

27. Washington Commanders - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Hats off to the Washington Commanders for the work they have done over the last year. GM Adam Peters has turned this team around in short order, as they hit on Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Daniels proceeded to carve out maybe the best rookie season in the history of the NFL.

Between the regular and postseason, the Commanders won 14 total games and added Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade this offseason. It is clear that this team wants to make a run at the Super Bowl, and seeing as they did make it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, a Super Bowl run is on the table.

They have the 27th pick in this 2026 NFL mock draft and will bolster their offensive line with Caleb Lomu from Utah. Offensive line isn’t always a sexy pick, and they used a first-round pick on Josh Conerly Jr in 2025, but it’s always a potential need.

28. Baltimore Ravens - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Taking Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens are serious about taking their defense to the next level. Starks will be a perfect chess piece next to Kyle Hamilton, one of the best safeties in the NFL.

The Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since the 2012 campaign, when they won the Super Bowl. It’s truly been that long, and at some point, we have to talk about maybe the head coach being the primary issue.

Maybe no one wants to outwardly say it yet, but has John Harbaugh maxed himself out in Baltimore? Would it be time for some fresh blood? The answer might be yes, but I do not anticipate Harbaugh going anywhere.

The Ravens will continue stacking talent and take linebacker Sonny Styles from Ohio State in our latest mock draft.