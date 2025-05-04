2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

29. Detroit Lions - Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

We have said this before, but if not for some brutal defensive injuries in the 2024 NFL Season, we might be talking about the Detroit Lions having won the Super Bowl. When healthy, in my view, this is the best roster in the NFL. GM Brad Holmes has done a sensational job in the NFL Draft, as he’s hit on a ton of players.

It’s actually to the point where he’s done so well in the draft that he legitimately may not be able to pay all of his draft successes. That isn’t a bad problem, as it tells us that they have a great front office process.

Perhaps Harold Perkins Jr can be the next first-round success for the Holmes regime in Detroit. The Lions might actually have a notable wide receiver need in a year, but it does feel like the defense has typically always needed more help, so that’s the route we will go in this mock draft.

Perkins to the Lions at pick 29.

30. Buffalo Bills - Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Taking Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills make it two years in a row with a first-round CB and grab Tacario Davis from Washington. The Bills are yet another team who simply cannot get over the hump in the NFL playoffs.

They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs (again) in the AFC Championship Game. For all of 2024, the Bills had the better roster, better QB, and were simply the better team, period. It makes you then wonder what this team is going to need to defeat the ‘bad guys’ going forward.

GM Brandon Beane made a huge investment in the defensive line, which is a great place to start, but even with their secondary additions this offseason, another huge need on the backend might still be present in the 2026 NFL Draft.

