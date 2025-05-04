2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

15. Seattle Seahawks - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

The Seattle Seahawks absolutely got worse this offseason, and that could translate onto the field in the 2025 NFL Season. Sam Darnold might be an upgrade over Geno Smith, but everthing else is questionable.

Mike Macdonald was able to lead this team to 10 wins in 2024, so we know he can coach, but much of the players who were there last year are gone, so it's clearly been a new era of Seattle football.

They could keep that up and draft cornerback Will Lee III from Texas A&M and continue to stack their secondary with young talent. Of note, the Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they may have just set the stage for the future at that position.

Being that they can cut Sam Darnold after just one season, this team might take another bold path in 2026.

16. Chicago Bears - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Chicago Bears have really done a nice job with this roster over the last few offseasons, adding players like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland. This offense truly has no excuses entering 2025.

Ben Johnson is now the head coach and will be tasked with trying to get the most out of Caleb Williams. The one area where they could stand to improve in the future, though is at running back, as D'Andre Swift does not appear to be their long-term answer. Heck, he could be on the trade block as we speak.

Someone who should be the RB1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is Nicholas Singleton of Penn State, and this RB class is not nearly as deep at last year's, so that might give the Bears every reason to use their first-round pick on him.