2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Even after using a top pick on Shemar Stewart last year, the Bengals could go right back to the well off the edge in the 2026 NFL Draft. David Bailey has been one of the most productive pass rushers in all of college football this year, and would help replace Trey Hendrickson, who is almost certainly going to be gone in NFL Free Agency.

10. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

It would be shocking if Tyreek Hill ever played for the Miami Dolphins again, so they're going to need another big-play threat to replace him. Jordyn Tyson has been one of the best big-play receivers in all of college football since he transferred to Arizona State, and would be a great fit for Mike McDaniel's offense.

11. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams may be slowly but surely sorting out their need at the cornerback position as the season goes along. Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes have played well for them this season. With that being said, you can never have too many corners and Jermod McCoy falling to them would allow them to steal the CB1 of the class.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Will positional value allow some team outside the top 10 picks overall -- like the Vikings -- to steal Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, or will he get the Ashton Jeanty treatment? Even with the running back position more on-trend in today's NFL again, Love could be one of the biggest steals of the first round if he falls this far.