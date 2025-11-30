2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

13. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten way too much credit from folks like me this season. Even with Lamar Jackson back in the lineup, the Ravens have clear issues on both sides of the ball that need to be properly addressed in the 2026 offseason. As always, you start in the trenches, and Peter Woods could be a nice value here after a "down" year in 2025.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The future of tight end Travis Kelce feels very much up in the air at this point. If the Chiefs' season keeps going in the same direction, he would be leaving on a bit of a sour note, but the tight end position needs to be looked at one way or the other. Kenyon Sadiq might be the best overall playmaker on the board here, anyway.

15. Carolina Panthers: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Carolina Panthers have done well this season, especially bouncing back on the defensive side of the ball, but they still have long-term needs all over the place defensively. Ejiro Evero is a defensive backs guy at heart, and I think he would love the style of play from LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane in his scheme.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Dallas Cowboys are notorious for passing on other more prominent needs for trench play in the NFL Draft. Spencer Fano would be the first tackle off the board in this scenario, and could be a long-term fixture at right tackle for the Cowboys. You can't go wrong investing in your offensive or defensive line in the 1st round.