2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

17. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

With the way CJ Stroud has gotten hit over the past couple of years, the offensive line remains critical for the Texans to address in the 2026 offseason. Their renovation project was only getting underway in 2025. Kadyn Proctor is a bit of a polarizing prospect, but his talent and size are undeniable. Some NFL team will take the risk.

18. Detroit Lions: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Detroit Lions felt like they needed to try and call Frank Ragnow out of retirement to address their interior offensive line issues, which we saw coming at the beginning of the year. Here, they don't specifically upgrade at center, but get Francis Mauigoa, who can play right guard and allow the Lions flexibility at the center position with the guys they have.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

At some point, the ageless wonder that is Lavonte David will stop playing, right? Whenver that day comes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to feel it. They might feel it a little bit less with a playmaker like Georgia's CJ Allen already in place, ready to take over as the man in the middle of Todd Bowles's defense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

It would be criminal for the Steelers to get Carnell Tate this deep in the first round, but that's the way the board fell. Tate looks like he is going to be the latest in a long line of Ohio State wide receivers with NFL-ready skills. This is a team that has sniffed around so many different receiver upgrades, and it's time to invest a top pick at that position. But who will be playing QB for this team?