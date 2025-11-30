2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

21. Buffalo Bills: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Buffalo Bills have really struggled at the wide receiver position since letting go of Stefon Diggs. And while you can't blame them for making that move, you also can't help but wonder how much different things would look for them right now if they'd figured out how to make it work. Makai Lemon would bring this team a much-needed go-to presence at the position.

22. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

When you invest in the quarterback position, you've got to invest in his protection plan. The Browns took Ty Simpson earlier on in this 1st-round NFL mock draft projection, and here they go to Penn State for the player who could very well be the best overall interior lineman in the class.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The San Francisco 49ers spent so many of their primary 2025 NFL Draft assets on the defensive side of the ball, you almost want to limit the options here to the offensive side of the ball. Maybe there will be an offensive lineman for them to take, but I love adding at the cornerback position and Avieon Terrell would be a great fit here.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

At some point, the drama between the Eagles and AJ Brown is going to reach a boiling point. I think Howie Roseman will finally trade him in the 2026 offseason, and while this may not be the only move he makes in response, I love the idea of a big-bodied receiver with physicality and a "my ball" mentality like Denzel Boston coming into the program.