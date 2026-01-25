2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If there’s one selection we could manifest in the 2026 NFL Draft, it might be putting Kadyn Proctor on the Philadelphia Eagles. Get this talent with Jeff Stoutland and watch him thrive.

Proctor’s NFL projection has been all over the place because of inconsistent play at Alabama, but he certainly doesn’t lack physical traits. The former five-star prospect has shown why he was a five-star at times, and it might just require the right coach at the next level to unlock his potential.

The Eagles have a phenomenal tackle duo for the time being in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, but how much longer does Johnson (36 years old in May) have? This would be a great value of a pick, and we already know that Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves to take athletic specimen in the trenches early.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Once again, the Cleveland Browns are just not in a great spot offensively right now. At all. They are going to need to revamp so many different areas of that team, and thankfully for their sake, they’ll have a fresh set of eyes leading the coaching staff.

Whoever comes in to coach the Browns needs to do everything possible to fit players to his scheme, not the other way around. This is going to be another evaluation year for the Browns, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make some noise in the process.

Jerry Jeudy was the Browns’ leader in targets at the wide receiver position last year, and he caught less than 50 percent of his targets. I’m not even sure he’s going to be around much longer. The idea of getting a big-bodied receiver like Denzel Boston with a massive catch radius is appealing.