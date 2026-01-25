2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears were opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball this season, forcing more takeaways than any other team in the league. However, they were simultaneously one of the worst teams in the NFL at defending both the run (27th) and pass (22nd). They need to upgrade their defensive personnel from the inside-out, and luckily for them, this looks like a pretty strong class – especially at the top – of players on the defensive front.

One player who is frequently projected to the Bears in the first round these days is Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who could help tremendously a defensive unit that ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed (5.0) this past season.

The Bears saw the value of raising the floor in the trenches offensively this year, now they need to do the same defensively in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The way the 2025-26 season just ended for the Buffalo Bills was…not what anyone had in mind. In a year without Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, the Bills faltered once again. Owner Terry Pegula is fed up, to the point that he just fired Sean McDermott.

And the decision to fire McDermott seemingly had nothing to do with the idea that there was an alternative out there he immediately wanted. The Bills interviewed Philip Rivers for their head coach vacancy, for crying out loud.

This is a team that is desperate for some type of solution. The one thing we can’t ignore is the team’s need for playmakers. Keon Coleman won’t be around much longer, Josh Palmer was a bust of a signing, and Curtis Samuel can’t be relied upon.

Getting a playmaker like Kevin Concepcion, who had a great year for the Aggies, would be a phenomenal start.