2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu OT, Utah

The 49ers invested a ton in the defensive side of the ball during the 2025 NFL Draft, and I would fully expect general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to shift the focus to the offensive side of the ball.

The 49ers might have bigger issues right now than just their personnel on either side of the ball with that electricity plant situation going on next to their training facility. This is one of the most oft-injured teams in the NFL and it has to be something other than just bad luck at this point.

But ultimately, we know that this 49ers team needs to look at revamping parts of the offensive line. I’m not going to sit here and say any one player in this upcoming draft class is the heir apparent to Trent Williams, but they need to start at least thinking about that.

28. Houston Texans: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Because of the pure lack of blue-chip talent in this year’s incoming class, I think we’ll see Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq drafted a lot higher than this. When it comes to game-changing talent and playmaking abilities, he’s going to be one of the most coveted players in the class. But how often have we really seen it work out for teams taking 1st-round tight ends?

That might still scare teams off, even if Sadiq grades out higher than most of the other prospects going ahead of him.

But the Texans could really benefit from having a player like this. He would give CJ Stroud another “easy button” in the passing game, and could really boost this team in an area they struggled this year: The red zone. The Texans ranked 30th in the NFL in red zone conversion rate.