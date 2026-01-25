2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

29. Los Angeles Rams: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

As much as we’ve talked about the Rams finding the successor to Matthew Stafford whenever he decides to hang up the cleats, this just might not be the year for that. The 2027 NFL Draft class at the quarterback position is far superior, and the Rams might be more inclined to take their chances there.

Unless there is someone who rises throughout the pre-draft process, this pick should probably be something other than a quarterback for the Rams. And there is one fit I love more than almost any other for this team if they do go after an offensive lineman: Gennings Dunker.

The Iowa Hawkeyes crank out offensive linemen just about every year, and those guys are almost always perfect fits for the McVay/Shanahan style of offense. This would be an instant A-plus grade.

30. New England Patriots: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The New England Patriots had the worst sack differential in the entire NFL this season. Meaning, as a team, they allowed 47 sacks and had just 34 sacks as a defense, for a sack differential of -13.

There are obviously two things that would help that, right? Pass protectors and pass rushers.

I think we’re going to see the Patriots be ultra aggressive in NFL free agency in pursuit of pass rush help. Maybe they make another huge splash by bringing in Trey Hendrickson who is almost certainly leaving the Bengals, or maybe they can swing a trade for Maxx Crosby. Either way, I think they set their sights high in that category.

The offensive tackle position could be addressed here with Georgia’s Monroe Freeling. We know Josh McDaniels loves UGA players transitioning to his offense at the pro level.