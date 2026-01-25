2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

31. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Denver Broncos had the best defense in the NFL this season in so many metrics, but one area the team had to sort of “patch” things together throughout the year was at linebacker. Alex Singleton was out briefly with a testicular cancer diagnosis. Dre Greenlaw missed significant time due to injury. Drew Sanders, a third-round pick in 2023, hasn’t played all year.

The team’s most consistent player at linebacker for two straight years has probably been Justin Strnad, who will once again be a free agent in 2026.

The Broncos need some longer-term solutions at linebacker going forward, and CJ Allen is a dawg in multiple ways. He would be a great fit here.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seattle Seahawks close out the first round of this 2026 NFL mock draft by strengthening a strength. They traded up to get South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori in 2025, and that seemed to work out pretty darn well for them.

Now, they could go after the next great potential Gamecock defensive back in Brandon Cisse, who would add even more playmaking ability to their secondary.

The Seahawks are one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league right now, but any chance they get to add to the depth of that defense, they have to be aggressive. There are a number of important players in that secondary coming up on expiring deals (Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Josh Jobe).