2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants have made one of the biggest splashes already this offseason, hiring John Harbaugh as the team’s next head coach. Of course, with a coach like Harbaugh coming in, you expect him to be the tide to raise all boats in the harbor.

But he’s a very long-tenured head coach and he has just inherited a very young roster. And I’m not going to sit here and call it an “immature” roster, but I think Harbaugh has to definitely reign in all of this talent. And he’s going to need some no-nonsense types of guys to help be younger leaders on this team.

Carnell Tate can absolutely be that. He not only will help with the growth of young QB Jaxson Dart, but Tate can help give the Giants a dynamic trio at receiver going forward, assuming they find a way to keep Wan’Dale Robinson.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2026 NFL Draft in one of the worst and least-enviable positions I’ve ever seen for a franchise. They have no long-term answer at the quarterback position. At the time of this post being written, they don’t have a head coach in place. They have major concerns along the offensive line and at the wide receiver position. The best thing the Browns’ offense has going for it moving forward is Harold Fannin Jr.

They need to start adding pieces immediately. We’ll see if Quinshon Judkins can return to form next season, but getting him some help on the offensive line is non-negotiable. What once looked like one of the most promising areas of this team is about to be completely dismantled. The Browns are almost starting completely from scratch here.