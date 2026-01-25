2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Entering the 2026 offseason, the mission should be pretty clear for the Washington Commanders. Of course, they want to see Jayden Daniels fully healthy for his third NFL season, and will have some areas to address offensively, but this offseason really needs to be all about loading up on the defense.

Specifically, the Commanders need to be ready to go absolutely crazy on the defensive front. General manager Adam Peters has seen the value of doing exactly that from his time with the 49ers, but the Commanders neglecting the defensive front in the past couple of years has created the need we see for them today.

David Bailey was one of the most consistently dominant pass rushers in college football this past season and should be an impact player right away for Washington.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

If you’re the New Orleans Saints, you’ve got to be feeling amazing going forward. The Carolina Panthers just won the division with a losing record. The Buccaneers are trying to run it back with a group that just completely collapsed in the second half of the season. The Falcons don’t have a first-round pick and will be breaking in a new head coach/GM duo.

The Saints have continuity. They arguably have the most promising long-term QB situation of any team in the division. And they have a chance to get a lot better in the 2026 offseason. With some major health questions and concerns at receiver going forward, I can’t think of a better scenario for the Saints in the 1st round of this draft than being able to take either Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, who would both be absolute gifts from the football gods to young QB Tyler Shough.