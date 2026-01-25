2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Miami Dolphins were one of the million teams to fire both their general manager and head coach this past year, and you can’t really fault them for it. It’s been a fascinating start to the offseason already, as the Dolphins have had a bit of Green Bay flavor to the offseason.

They hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, and he promptly hired Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as his new head coach. That duo is going to be on the hunt for a new quarterback, first and foremost, but are they going to find him with this pick?

That doesn’t feel likely. So they need to look at this roster overall and attack premium positions. The cornerback room for Miami was bad going into the season, and then they suffered injuries on top of it. They might have played above expectations, but I don’t know if they could justify passing on their top corner if he’s still sitting there.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Depending on how the Cowboys set up their draft board, this could actually end up being kind of a rough scenario for them. We know the Cowboys have to attack their defense, and after hiring Christian Parker to run that unit, maybe there’s an added emphasis to the defensive backfield with this pick.

But how about a player who has freaky size and athletic traits, used to be a safety, and can come in and immediately fly around the field and make impact plays?

The Cowboys probably would love to see one of the top EDGE guys still on the board here, but in a draft with so few blue-chip players, a guy like Sonny Styles stands out as a risk worth taking. He’d be a solid piece for them, even if the positional value isn’t there in this pick slot.