2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

For the longest time, we’ve been banging the drum that the biggest need for the Los Angeles Rams is in the defensive backfield. The Rams came into this season with question marks at the cornerback position, and they showed their cards when they tried (and failed) to trade for veteran Jalen Ramsey.

The reunion wasn’t in the cards.

As the season has gone along, the Rams’ need for help at the cornerback position has revealed itself more and more. Even with a defense that has been among the league leaders in takeaways this season, you can see the need here. And the opportunity to get Jermod McCoy, who might be the best player at his position in the class, would be a steal.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The game of musical chairs at head coach around the NFL is starting to see some of the most desirable seats filled. The Baltimore Ravens filled their head coaching vacancy with a familiar face. Jesse Minter left the Los Angeles Chargers to come and coach the Ravens after spending a handful of years working on John Harbaugh’s staff starting in 2017.

Now that he’s worked for both Harbaughs extensively, Minter appears ready to bring his own flavor to this head coaching gig, which hasn’t had anyone new since 2008. The Ravens were susceptible throughout the 2025 season on the defensive front with just one defensive lineman (Travis Jones) having more than three QB hits on the season.

Peter Woods might have seen his stock slip a little bit this past season, but he’s got the ability to be a steal for Baltimore playing in Minter’s scheme.