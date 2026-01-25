2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have more needs heading into the 2026 offseason than anyone is really comfortable admitting. Mike Evans is a free agent again, the offensive line struggled badly with injuries this past year, and the defensive front simply wasn’t good enough in the second half of the season.

Something that just one player is not going to be able to fix is the fact that the Bucs were 32nd in the NFL this past year in red zone defense. Yikes. That is not the stat category you want to be worst in the NFL in, but here we are.

No matter what the situation is, a great pass rush can help any defense. The Bucs need to add here because there were only two players (YaYa Diaby, Vita Vea) on the defensive front with more than six quarterback hits overall.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The New York Jets’ situation was laid out earlier in this mock draft, and I still think it’s just an extremely unenviable position to be in. The Jets are going to move on from Justin Fields this offseason, there’s almost no question about that. So what is the pivot? Is there a veteran out there who can help raise the floor of this team?

I’m not sure who that would be at this point, but the Jets will have a plan in place. One player in this year’s draft class who is getting so many mixed opinions is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. At one point, Simpson was considered the #2 overall player by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, which means he was hearing NFL teams liked the guy.

And that isn’t likely to die down completely. Jets GM Darren Mougey can take a calculated risk like this while leaving his 2027 options open. Think of this as a more expensive Tyler Shough-type of investment.